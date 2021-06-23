Cancel
Madras, OR

N&S Tractor acquires Ag West Supply

By Holly Scholz
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago

Longtime Oregon cooperative finds opportunity to expand with N&S Tractor Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYMHI_0acjJ0XA00

California-based N&S Tractor Inc. has acquired Ag West Supply's five Oregon equipment locations, including the Madras store.

"The customers truly won't see much of a change. The faces will still stay the same, but the customers' opportunity to have more and for us to be able to offer them more is a huge benefit to the customer," said Reed Grote, general manager of Ag West, now N&S Tractor.

The process began last year and was finalized Wednesday, June 16.

Ray Nutcher and Sam Stevinson started N&S Tractor in 1954 as a Case tractor dealership in Merced, California. The business grew to eight locations, serving agriculture and construction equipment owners in northern and central California.

The Madras supply store got its start back in the 1930s as Jefferson County Co-op. In the early 1990s, Ag West Supply acquired the local co-op and continued to operate as a cooperative. Ag West had gotten its start in 1939 as Polk County Farmers Co-op in the small town of Rickreall just west of Salem. The cooperative grew to include stores in Woodburn, Hillsboro, Harrisburg and Madras.

Grote was born and raised on a farm in Madras and went to work for the local Ag West Supply in 2011 as a service manager, eventually becoming store manager. He then transferred to the company headquarters in Rickreall in 2011 to oversee all parts and service departments and eventually became general manager of the company last fall.

"Ag West was looking for more opportunities for the customer base, more equipment volume, along with more opportunities and growth for our employees," Grote said, noting that they needed to expand and maintain its footprint. Although, "Today, it's hard to grow as a co-op structure."

Co-op leaders began looking for ways to grow the business when they began talking to N&S Tractor, what Grote called a premier dealership in California on the West Coast, much like Ag West Supply is in Oregon. Both are Case IH dealers, and the business models and equipment lines are parallel to one another.

"We presented it to the board of directors for Ag West and presented it to the active membership of the co-op, and everybody saw the value in doing something more and becoming more, and that's what transpired," Grote said.

The Madras store will continue to carry the same products and offer the same services, including a full-service repair center with field technicians.

"To be able to come in and buy your livestock supplies, your pants, your boots, and then fittings for your sprayer and filters for your tractor and buy a tractor while you're in, it's kind of a one-stop-shop in Madras," Grote said.

The 20 employees at the local store will remain.

"The goal was to make the transition as seamless as possible to not only the customer base but to the employees as well," Grote said. "One of our goals is to make sure we could do the best we can to maintain the employees and then also give them an option for future grown, having 13 stores instead of five."

In terms of the co-op members, Grote said their end goal is to make sure they protected their equity and investment in the co-op.

Now as N&S Tractor, he said they will carry more equipment, add more technicians and grow the business in all locations. N&S Tractor will add some new lines of equipment and continue to add more volume overall in Oregon.

"With now 13 locations throughout California and Oregon, the total equipment volume will be over $90 million throughout numerous equipment lines, which really open options for our customers," Grote said.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
