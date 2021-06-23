Cancel
Madras, OR

Black Bear hit with fine for opening against state mandate

By Pat Kruis
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
Madras restaurant owner Joe Davis says he will appeal $8,900 fine OSHA imposed on diner

Oregon's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited the Madras Black Bear Diner for opening the restaurant against guidelines the Oregon Health Authority imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The citation says the restaurant opened on or about Dec. 28 at a time when the OHA prohibited restaurants from indoor food service potentially exposing employees to known serious health hazards of the infection coronavirus.

The document recommends a fine of $8,900.

"I just received it," said the diner's owner, Joe Davis. "I'm waiting for a reply from my attorney Don Reeder." Davis says he plans to appeal the OSHA decision.

Earlier in the process, Reeder said Davis reopened the restaurant to help his employees.

"For months, Joe had adhered to the governor's orders. However, after employees lost resources, they came to Joe with pleas for work," said Reeder. "His employees are proud people who would rather work than receive government payments. Simply there was no work for them under the orders. Joe was left with a terrible dilemma, keep food on the table for his employees."

