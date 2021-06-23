Cancel
Madras, OR

Officer Elder sworn in

By Holly Scholz
Portland Tribune
It has been more than 10 years since the Madras Police Department has had a full-time female officer or reserve officer on duty

Angie Elder was sworn in as a Madras Police officer on Monday afternoon.

City of Madras Administrator Gus Burrill swore her in, and Police Chief Tanner Stanfill presented Elder with her badge.

It has been more than 10 years since the Madras Police Department has had a full-time female officer or reserve officer on duty.

Elder is a veteran, having served the United States as a Marine Corps Sergeant. She served as a deputy for the Yamhill County Sheriff for more than 11 years before working for the Department of Human Services.

