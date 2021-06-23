Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Symphony on the Prairie moves to full-capacity concerts starting Friday

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 13 days ago

Following local, state and federal health protocols, Kroger Symphony on the Prairie will open to full-capacity beginning with the first scheduled concert this Friday, June 25. To assure the safest and most comfortable environment, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with Conner Prairie, will issue a maximum of 8,000 date-specific tickets each performance this summer. All patrons must purchase tickets via the ISO website or purchase discounted tickets at any Central Indiana Kroger location. Once purchased, date-specific tickets will be deposited in each patron’s ISO account. Every attendee age 3 and over must have a ticket to enter each performance; children age 2 and under are free.

readthereporter.com
