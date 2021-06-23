Cancel
Denver, CO

Girls Golf: Comfortable Bead Boonta surges to sixth at 5A state tourney

By COURTNEY OAKES
sentinelcolorado.com
 12 days ago

DENVER | Playing with some familiar faces, the pressure of playing the second round of the Class 5A girls state golf tournament faded away for Bead Boonta Tuesday. Competing in her first state tournament after last season's chance was wiped away by the coronavirus pandemic, the Cherokee Trail sophomore struggled a bit on the opening day of the two-day tournament at City Park G.C., but found her groove in the second round.

sentinelcolorado.com
