Girls Golf: Eaglecrest’s Emma Bryant closes her career at 5A state tournament
DENVER | Emma Bryant had a fairytale ending to her freshman year in high school, which she ended with a remarkable run to the Class 5A girls golf state championship. Now a senior and robbed of three rounds of state golf — one as a sophomore due to weather that scrapped the final round and all of last season due to the coronavirus pandemic — the Eaglecrest star wasn’t ready for her stellar prep golf career to come to an end so quickly.sentinelcolorado.com