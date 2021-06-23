Cancel
Brantley Gilberts New Goofy Song turns fun with Toby Keith and Hardy

Cover picture for the articleNashville songwriting circles are well known for drinking, collaborating and oftentimes being as tiresome as they are necessary. When Brantley Gilbert teamed with HARDY, the session got goofy and they started down a rabbit hole of fun and includes collaboration with Toby Keith. The new single “The Worst Country Song of All Time”was the most added song to Country Radio this past Monday that could be the surprise country music hit of 2021. BMLG label head Scott Borchetta thought it was a great idea, for the three to drop the record and put it out just in time for summer to have some fun.

