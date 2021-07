It appears Egypt will be without their star footballer when the Tokyo Olympics open next month. ESPN's Mark Ogden reports Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is unlikely to link up with Egypt as one of the squad's three allowed players over the age of 24. FIFA does not require clubs to release players for the men's Olympic tournament, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on having Salah and all other available individuals not busy with international duties present for the start of preseason training on July 12.