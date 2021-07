Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is readying its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States and is targeting a valuation of $62 billion to $67 billion. The company’s latest public filing reveals that it wants to raise $3.9 billion by selling 288 million American depositary shares priced between $13 and $14 apiece. It will use this money to invest in technology, introduce new products, and grow its business outside of China. Didi plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DIDI.