Boris Johnson’s government is set to unveil its plans for new state aid rules – claiming they will make the post-Brexit system for business subsidies “agile and flexible”.The EU Commission is expected to scrutinise the proposals when the Subsidy Control Bill is introduced to parliament on Wednesday to make sure they comply with the Brexit agreement.State aid was a major point of contention during Brexit negotiations: any move too far from Brussels’ standards on the subsidies used to boost chosen industries could provoke retribution.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng claimed the system would become “more agile and flexible” without a return to the “1970s...