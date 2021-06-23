Cancel
The Truth About Alex Pineda From Chopped: Alton's Maniacal Baskets

By Ralph Schwartz
mashed.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Alex Pineda wasn't born with a silver spoon in his mouth, but he was born into Boston's culinary royalty. And it wasn't a spoon but rather a chef's knife that Pineda was wielding at the age of 7 – a Christmas gift from his legendary chef mom, Lydia Shire (via Boston Herald). Shire won one of her two prestigious James Beard awards at her restaurant Biba, and she may need to give a young Pineda a little of the credit. His first food memory was standing on a milk crate to make lobster pizza at Biba. He also said his first words and took his first steps in Biba, and at 14 he stepped up – no milk crate needed – to be a line cook there (via How2heroes).

