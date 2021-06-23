Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Senior Sendoff: Hannah Rosenberg

By Hannah Rosenberg
UCSD Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was sitting in one of the hard, plastic seats of Center Hall during my second year at UC San Diego. My senses focused on the shuffling of everyone finding chairs, the bustle of campus as the end of some classes and the beginning of others fused together chaotically but in a way that had rhythm, and hearing myself in conversation with class acquaintances as we waited for those few awkward pre-class minutes to pass. Instead of Professor Michael Trigilio kicking off the lecture, a representative from The UCSD Guardian stood at the front and pitched the different newspaper sections and teams.

ucsdguardian.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Uc San Diego#The Ucsd Guardian#American#The Los Angeles Times#The La Times#Lifestyle#Scoops For Ice Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Kate, duchess of Cambridge, self-isolating after coronavirus contact

Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly self-isolating after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Monday, noting that Kate will cancel her upcoming engagements as a result, according to Reuters. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy