Senior Sendoff: Hannah Rosenberg

I was sitting in one of the hard, plastic seats of Center Hall during my second year at UC San Diego. My senses focused on the shuffling of everyone finding chairs, the bustle of campus as the end of some classes and the beginning of others fused together chaotically but in a way that had rhythm, and hearing myself in conversation with class acquaintances as we waited for those few awkward pre-class minutes to pass. Instead of Professor Michael Trigilio kicking off the lecture, a representative from The UCSD Guardian stood at the front and pitched the different newspaper sections and teams.