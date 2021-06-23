Cancel
Former baseball reporter writes about alleged rape by MLB player

By Postmedia News
wiartonecho.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost two decades later, a former sports reporter has alleged she was raped by a Major League Baseball player in 2002. In a New York Times op-ed published on Sunday, Kat O’Brien wrote the alleged attack occurred when she was a 22-year-old junior reporter in Texas for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram interviewing the player in a hotel room at the time.

