Former baseball reporter writes about alleged rape by MLB player

The players in our national pastime have always looked for an unfair edge. Pitchers recently found a new one. Here's everything you need to know:. How are players cheating? Pitchers have been doctoring the baseball with sticky stuff, baffling batters with enhanced pitches that can seem unhittable. Unlike the classic spitball — which pitchers began throwing more than a century ago, using Vaseline, K-Y Jelly, or actual saliva to make the ball slip out of their hand and wobble unpredictably — the new trick relies on commercial substances that give pitchers improved grip. The stickiness enables pitchers to throw harder while maintaining control, and to increase their pitches' spin rate and make sliders, curveballs, and sinkers bend and dive like never before. The average pitcher this season is striking out 1 in every 4 batters — on par with all-time greats such as Sandy Koufax and Nolan Ryan. Major League Baseball began sending this year's game-used balls to a lab, finding suspicious "dark, amber-colored markings that are sticky to the touch" on a majority of specimens. "This should be the biggest scandal in sports," a team executive recently told Sports Illustrated.