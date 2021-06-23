Cancel
Clayton County, GA

New York-based company opening distribution center in metro Atlanta

By Terrance Kelly
CBS 46
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—A fresh-prepared meal delivery service is expanding operations in Georgia. The expansion is expected to create hundreds of new jobs. According to Governor Brian Kemp, Freshly Inc is more than doubling its workforce in Georgia. The company will invest $52 million in Clayton County with a new distribution center in Ellenwood. The new facility will create 665 jobs, the governor’s office reported.

