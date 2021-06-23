New York-based company opening distribution center in metro Atlanta
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—A fresh-prepared meal delivery service is expanding operations in Georgia. The expansion is expected to create hundreds of new jobs. According to Governor Brian Kemp, Freshly Inc is more than doubling its workforce in Georgia. The company will invest $52 million in Clayton County with a new distribution center in Ellenwood. The new facility will create 665 jobs, the governor’s office reported.www.cbs46.com