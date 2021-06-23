Cancel
Ferrari (RACE) Gets a Two-Level Downgrade at Goldman Sachs to 'Sell' on Higher Capex to Fund Transition to Green Technologies

 13 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Goldman Sachs analyst George Galliers downgraded Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) to "Sell" from "Buy" on expectations the company will seek higher capex to fund its transition to future technologies. Last week, the Italian luxury car company tapped...

