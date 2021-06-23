Ferrari (RACE) Gets a Two-Level Downgrade at Goldman Sachs to 'Sell' on Higher Capex to Fund Transition to Green Technologies

RACE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.33.