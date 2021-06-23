Cancel
Environment

Suwanosejima ejects large rocks 1 km (0.62 miles) from the crater, Japan

By Teo Blašković
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuwanosejima volcano erupted at 15:04 UTC on June 22, 2021 (12:04 JST, June 23), ejecting large rocks as far as 1 km (0.62 miles) from the crater and prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to raise the Volcanic Alert Level from 2 to 3 (on a scale of 1 - 5).

