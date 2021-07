PREPARING FOR SUMMER STORMS – The steep hill on North Sanatoga Road that stretches between its 1100 block and Snell Road quickly accumulates water and runoff during rain storms, occasionally causing slippery road conditions. A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crew spent most of Monday (June 21, 2021) on the state-owned road, performing semi-annual maintenance work to clear ditches on its north shoulder of weeds and debris (at top) to help keep drainage off the asphalt. Traffic was restricted (below) to a single lane during the operation. Similar work is being conducted on other state-owned roads in the area, a crew member reported. The work was finished before Monday night’s thunderstorm.