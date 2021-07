Lately, I have been dreaming about being in a museum. I had two of these dreams. In each dream, I was walking through the museum with someone, but it was with a different person in each dream. In the first dream, I was walking with my swim coach from when I was in grade school. He was a really loud and rough type of person, and I was pretty afraid of him. But in the dream, I was not afraid of him at all. We were just walking through the museum, looking at things and talking.