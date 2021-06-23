It’s Back! Oxford Casino Hotel’s Give 5 Get 10 to Support Cans for a Cure
Oxford Casino Hotel had to close with the rest of the world. They are back open and back to giving to fight breast cancer here in Maine!. It is through the generous donation of Oxford Casino Hotel and Resort Center and all their customers that Cans for a Cure is so successful! They are by far the largest single contributor and supporter of Cans for a Cure and the Maine Cancer Foundation! Thanks to Oxford Casino Hotel, we have been pushed to do more. Because they have our back and they believe so strongly in the cause.wjbq.com