How Loki Connects to Daredevil and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of the connections that link so many MCU stories together are a bit redundant but it’s easy to believe that they’ve put in there to satisfy the diehards that want the continuity before their heads explode trying to figure out how A connects to 3 and then connects back to 9 to the third power Y. Yes, you read that correctly, because that’s how these links and references appear to many people that just want to watch the movies and shows and make the connections on their own or leave them to be undiscovered. The point is that it doesn’t take a genius to realize that there’s a link to all of the stories since they all fall under the MCU banner. Unlike DC, where standalone movies are the norm these days, apart from the Justice League and Suicide Squad, the MCU is all about integrating its stories so that they actually stand a chance of making sense together instead of forcing people to play catch-up all the time with the storylines. With the Time Variance Authority involved, however, timelines are now a tricky thing.

