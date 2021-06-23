Buffalo appears to have elected a socialist mayor in big upset over 4-term incumbent

The New York City Board of Elections released on Tuesday the preliminary results of ranked-choice voting, showing that, once second and subsequent choices were tallied, the race was much closer than it appeared on Election Day, with only two points separating front-runner Eric Adams and second-place Kathryn Garcia — and the possibility that absentee ballots could ultimately tip the race in Garcia's favor. This prompted a wealth of takes on the vagaries of ranked-choice voting, including by yours truly.