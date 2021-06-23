Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo appears to have elected a socialist mayor in big upset over 4-term incumbent

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 12 days ago
Democratic primary voters in Buffalo, New York, appear to have selected nurse and political newcomer India Walton over four-term incumbent Mayor Byron Brown on Tuesday, in what Politico calls "a stunning loss for one of the most prominent figures in New York's Democratic establishment." Walton, a socialist, leads Brown by 1,507 votes with all in-person votes tallied, a number about equal to the absentee ballots remaining to be counted. Brown has not conceded the race.

