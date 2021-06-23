Uptown Music Collective Accepting Applications

The Uptown Music Collective, the area’s premier nonprofit school of music, is now accepting scholarship applications for its 2021-2022 school year, which will begin in September. This year, the Collective is offering 11 needs- and merit-based scholarships to currently enrolled students, as well as new students wishing to enroll in the school for the upcoming year. All scholarships that are being offered will cover one full year at the school of music. Current scholarship stewards include The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania via the Lew Gilberti Fund, Angelina’s Song Foundation, Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Hudock Capital Group, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, UPMC, The Miller Family, and KFC.