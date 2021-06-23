Cancel
NBA

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob ‘Not Worried’ About LeBron James Recruiting Stephen Curry To Lakers

By Corey Hansford
Lakers Nation
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a franchise built around its stars and their latest duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has already brought them their 17th NBA Championship. But after a disappointing finish to this season, and with James being near the end of his career, talks of the team acquiring a third star are already ramping up and one big name who could soon be available is Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry.

Lakers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.

