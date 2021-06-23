Warriors Owner Joe Lacob ‘Not Worried’ About LeBron James Recruiting Stephen Curry To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a franchise built around its stars and their latest duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has already brought them their 17th NBA Championship. But after a disappointing finish to this season, and with James being near the end of his career, talks of the team acquiring a third star are already ramping up and one big name who could soon be available is Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry.lakersnation.com