WEST POINT, N.Y. - Kyle Beyer of Army men's lacrosse added another accolade to his already impressive resume as he earned a spot on the USILA Academic All-America list. Hejoins elite company as one of only 75 players in Division 1 lacrosse to earn the distinction. Beyer achieved excellence in the classroom and on the field in his final year at West Point. This academic honor comes after he was named to the All-Patriot League Second Team earlier this year.