Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Relay Initiates Normal Course Issuer Bid to Purchase up to 12 million Common Shares

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to initiate a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase up to 12,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") and through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Issuer#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Rymdf#Fse#The Company#Ncib#Company#Cse#Fionet#National Bank#Recent News Relay#Media Inquiries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Elixxer Announces Intention to Make Normal Course Issuer Bid

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MontrÃ©al, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) (OTCQB: ELIXF) ("Elixxer" or the "Company) announces that it intends to file with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") a Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid. Pursuant to the proposed normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"), the Company proposes to purchase for cancellation up to an aggregate of 56,050,801 of its issued and outstanding common shares, representing 5% of the Company's current issued and outstanding common shares. The implementation of the NCIB remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

New Break Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - New Break Resources Ltd. ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its oversubscribed, previously announced non-brokered private placement offering, through the issuance of 8,420,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $842,000 and due to investor demand, has also closed a non-brokered flow-through private placement, through the issuance of 3,460,000 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Flow-Through Unit, for gross proceeds of $415,200 (the "Offering"). The Offering was closed on June 25, 2021 and resulted in the Company raising $1,257,200 in gross proceeds.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

SFH Inc. Acquires Shares from Seller

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - SFH Inc. ("SFH") announced today that it has acquired (the "Acquisition") an aggregate of 227,500 common shares in the capital of 1246764 B.C. Ltd. ("764") (the "Purchased Shares") from 1261648 B.C. Ltd. ("648" or the "Seller") pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between SFH and the Seller on July 6, 2021. The Purchased Shares were purchased at a price of $0.0001 per Purchased Share for an aggregate price of $22.75.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Delphx Announces Fully-Subscribed Non-Brokered Financing

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) ("DelphX") announced today that it intends to complete a fully-subscribed private placement (the "Offering") of 7,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") to strategic investors at a subscription price of C$0.29 per Share, for gross proceeds of C$2,030,000.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Organto Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES. VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the 'Final Shelf Prospectus') with the securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Satellogic to go Public via Merger With CF Acquisition Corp. V (CFV)

Nettar Group, Inc. ("Satellogic" or the "Company"), a leader in high-resolution satellite data collection, and CF Acquisition Corp. V (Nasdaq ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Western Copper and Gold Announces Up to $8.0 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./. VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces that it has entered into an agreement with RBC Capital Markets and Cormark Securities Inc. (the "Agents") to conduct a marketed best efforts private placement of up to 2,670,000 common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $3.00 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $8.0 million (the "Offering").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Terra Capital Increases Its Position in Empress Royalty

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR | OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") reports that Terra Capital Natural Resource Fund Pty Ltd. ("Terra Capital") has purchased 500,000 common shares of the Company in the market thereby increasing its holdings to a total of 14,383,461 common shares.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Midnight Sun Mining Completes Private Placement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Midnight Sun')...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Lexaria Announces Voluntary Delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange to Concentrate Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX)(NASDAQ: LEXXW)(CSE: LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that on June 30, 2021 it made a request to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). It is expected that the close of business on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 will be the final trading day for Lexaria on the CSE. At the open of the trading day on July 8, 2021, the Company's shares will only trade on the NASDAQ Capital Markets ('Nasdaq').
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Xigem Technologies Announces Grant of Stock Options

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced that the Company has granted 200,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to members of the Company's Advisory Board pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. Each Option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.325 for a period of five years and will vest immediately. The Options were granted on July 5, 2021 by Xigem's Board of Directors.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Ready Set Gold Sets Date for Annual General and Special Meeting

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF)("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company")today announced that it will hold an annual and special general meeting of shareholders on October 12, 2021 (the "AGM"), at which normal-course annual meeting matters will be discussed as well as matters raised in a purported dissident requisition (the "Requisition") made pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) by CBLT Inc., which the Company believes may be controlled or directed by Peter M. Clausi (the "Dissident").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

HAW Capital 2 Corp. Reports Results of Its Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - HAW Capital 2 Corp. (TSXV: HAW.P) (the "Company"), a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 21, 2021 (the "Circular"), were approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 24, 2021; including the appointment of the Company's auditors and election of its directors.
Businessaustinnews.net

CopperBank Repays Debenture

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ('CopperBank' or the 'Company') (CSE:CBK) is pleased to announce the full repayment of the CDN $263,000 debenture previously announced on June 17, 2019. The aggregate principal amount together with all accrued interest have been paid and satisfied by the Company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. RECEIVES TSXV FINAL ACCEPTANCE FOR FLORIN GOLD PROJECT OPTION AGREEMENT

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV") in respect of the option and joint venture agreement entered into by the Company with Florin Resources Inc. dated April 1, 2021, as amended (the " Option Agreement"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement the Company can acquire up to an 85% interest in the Florin Gold Project, as previously announced by the Company on April 6, 2021 and June 7, 2021. For purposes of the Option Agreement, the Effective Date, being a reference date for certain payment and expenditure obligations, is July 5, 2021. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the recently completed private placement financing to fund the initial cash payment and first year exploration expenditures required under the Option Agreement. The Option Agreement and a copy of the amendments are available for viewing on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Kalo Gold Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares in The United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ('Kalo,' 'Kalo Gold,' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce the Company's common shares, traded in the United States under the symbol KLGDF, are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through The Depository Trust Company ('DTC'). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Trading of securities through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and secure settlement, thereby simplifying and accelerating the settlement process for investors trading Canadian securities in the United States.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Outcrop Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation ("Outcrop") (TSXV: OCG) (OTCPK: MRDD.F) (DE: MRG1) is pleased to announce that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program"). The ATM Program allows Outcrop to issue and sell, at its discretion, up to $5,000,000 of common shares in the capital of Outcrop ("Common Shares") to the public from time to time through Research Capital Corporation (the "Agent"), as sole agent, at the prevailing market price when issued, directly on the TSX Venture Exchange or any other recognized marketplace upon which the Common Shares are listed or quoted or where the Common Shares are traded in Canada. Outcrop intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program for the advancement of the Santa Ana Project and for general corporate purposes.
Technologyaithority.com

Sprout AI Inc. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Sprout AI Inc. is pleased to announce that as of the date hereof, the Company has satisfied all requirements for its common shares to be listed on the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange. As of market open today, Sprout AI’s common shares will begin trading on the CSE under the trading symbol SPRT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy