Relay Initiates Normal Course Issuer Bid to Purchase up to 12 million Common Shares
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to initiate a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to purchase up to 12,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") and through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).