Lewisburg, WV

Greenbrier Valley Pride event set for Saturday

By Tina Alvey The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 12 days ago

Beginning with a parade in downtown Lewisburg, the inaugural Greenbrier Valley Pride event is slated for this Saturday afternoon.

According to a media release issued by the group organizing this event, the Greenbrier Valley Pride organization is dedicated to inclusivity and the celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the region. The group is now fundraising and planning for Saturday’s event.

Parade lineup will begin at 2 p.m. on Lee Street, and will proceed down Washington Street at 3 p.m., ending on Court Street between the Greenbrier County Courthouse and Blue Skies Ahead headquarters.

A block party will continue the event on Court Street from 4 to 7 p.m., featuring a photo booth, drag makeup, face painting, sidewalk chalk, tarot readings, performances, speakers and food.

Seneca Health Services and the Family Refuge Center will set up booths offering resources for prevention of suicide and intimate partner and sexual violence, along with comprehensive sexual education. In addition, Seneca Health’s “Batman” will distribute free emergency doses of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan and teach people how to use it.

Information for those questioning their gender identity will be available at the transgender health booth and at the booths run by Seneca and the FRC. People with children, family or friends in the transgender community are also invited to visit these booths to learn how to demonstrate support for their loved ones.

The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia will have an information booth, and Greenbrier Valley Democrats will engage in outreach and provide information to unregistered voters at Saturday’s event.

“Greenbrier Valley Pride means so much to me as a queer woman having grown up in southern West Virginia,” the organization’s president, Kelsie Tyson, said in the media release. “I am so excited to get decked out in rainbow gear and watch local queens perform. I cannot wait to connect with my community. My hope is that this event serves as a safe space and celebration for our local LGBTQIA+ folks and allies.”

For information on how to help or join Greenbrier Valley Pride, visit gbvpride on Facebook.

Email: talvey@register-herald.com

