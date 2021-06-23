Is turmeric really good for you?

Turmeric contains a chemical called curcumin, which has recently been in the headlines for its health benefits, such as reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, arthritis and diabetes. However, many studies showing the effects of curcumin have only been conducted on animals. Although these have shown some promising results, we do not yet know whether the results apply in humans or how much turmeric we would need to eat to see any benefits. More tests are required.