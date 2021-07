Continuing the club’s best-ever start to season, Seattle Sounders FC (7-0-3, 24 points) defeated Real Salt Lake (3-2-3, 12 points) at Lumen Field by a final score of 2-1, pushing the club’s unbeaten run to 10 games to begin the 2021 season. With the victory, Seattle becomes just the eighth team in MLS history to start a campaign unbeaten through 10 regular season matches. As Sounders FC continues to welcome more fans back into Lumen Field through the club’s evolving COVID-19 protocols, tonight’s crowd of 24,652 was the largest home attendance since March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.