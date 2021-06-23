Cancel
Colusa County, CA

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Program launched in Colusa County

By Colusa County Sun-Herald
Colusa County Sun-Herald
 12 days ago

The Colusa County Air Pollution Control District announced on Thursday the launch of their Electric Vehicle Charging Station Program.

According to a release issued by the county of Colusa, the Program is funded by the California Air Resources Board under the Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program, and developed to accelerate the build-out of electric vehicle charging stations throughout California.

The program is open to both public and private entities, it was stated in the release, and applications will be accepted starting June 28.

Applications will be available at the Air Pollution Control District office, located at 100 Sunrise

Boulevard, Suite A in Colusa, online at www.countyofcolusa.org/461/Air-Pollution-Control-District.

Grants will be awarded in the order that applications are received until all grant funds are expended, according to the release.

For more information, call Casey Ryan, air pollution standards officer for Colusa County, at 458-0583.

