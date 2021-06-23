Jarvis makes Double-A debut and Blake is Back in Sod Poodles win over Hooks, 6-4

AMARILLO, Texas – The Wind Surge allowed just one hit on the night as they cruised to an 8-1 victory Wednesday against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Unlike Tuesday night when the Surge did not score until the seventh inning, Wichita put up the first two runs of the game in the first two innings. After Spencer Steer drew a four pitch walk, Trey Cabbage brought Steer home with a double off the center field wall to give Wichita the early lead. Cabbage’s RBI double was his first RBI in a Wind Surge uniform. In the top of the second inning, BJ Boyd took the first pitch he saw and belted his third long ball of the year over the left field wall doubling the Wind Surge lead.