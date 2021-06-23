Cancel
MLB

Jarvis makes Double-A debut and Blake is Back in Sod Poodles win over Hooks, 6-4

By Larissa Liska
KFDA
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORPUS CHRISTI , Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles started their six-game road series in Corpus Christi with a 6-4 win over the Hooks. Reliever Blake Rogers, the 2019 Texas League champion, earned his first win back with the Soddies. He pitched 1.1 innings and dished out 3 K’s. Bryce Jarvis, D-backs No. 8-rated prospect, made his first Double-A start. He was brought up from Hillsboro. Jarvis allowed 6 hits, 4 runs and 2 home runs, while tossing 3 K’s.

Bryce Jarvis
#Diamondbacks#Texas League#Amarillo Sod Poodles#Kfda#Soddies#Milb#Sodpoodles
Arizona Diamondbacks
