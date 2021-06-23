Cancel
Bryan, TX

Texas A&M Hall of Famer Linda Cornelius dies from cancer

By Eagle staff report
Bryan College Station Eagle
 13 days ago

Linda Cornelius the first Texas A&M female student-athlete inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame, died recently after a battle with cancer. Cornelius, a 1979 A&M graduate, was a four-year letter winner and the school’s first female track and field All-American, earning All-America honors every year in the pentathlon. She earned a place on the 1980 U.S. Olympic Team, but the United States boycotted the Moscow Olympic Games. In 1985, she became the first female inducted into the A&M Athletics Hall of Fame.

