Glenn County Fourth of July celebrations planned

People ride bicycles decorated with red, white and blue during the Fourth of July parade in Willows on July 4, 2019. Ruby Larson/Glenn County Transcript

Fourth of July celebrations are coming back with a bang!

From a carnival to fireworks and rubber ducks to vendors, there will be a number of activities for people to enjoy while celebrating the holiday.

Here’s what people can expect:

Glenn County’s Red,

White and Boom

Glenn County’s Red White and Boom Fourth of July celebration in Willows will feature three days of activities.

Lisa Diamond, co-chair of the Fourth of July event committee, said their typical Fourth of July celebrations typically only last one day but it was expanded this year – 2020’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think people are going to want to experience it because we’re been in quarantine,” Diamond said. “... We really wanted to have stuff that would appeal to everyone.”

The schedule of events is planned to be:

Friday, July 2

–The carnival opens at 5 p.m. at Jensen Park.

–A Freedom Cruise starts at 4 p.m. at Vinsonhaler Park in Orland and ends with a show and shine on Elm Street in Willows at 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

–Carnival will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

–The Freedom Light Parade honoring local veterans will start at 8 p.m. meeting on the corner of Butte and Sycamore streets.

Sunday, July 4

–Carnival will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

–The annual Fourth of July parade will start at 10 a.m. beginning at Memorial Hall.

–The veterans flag raising ceremony will take place at noon at Jensen Park.

–D.J., vendors and beer booth will open at noon at Jensen Park.

–The tri-tip cook-off and pie competition will begin at 1 p.m. at Jensen Park.

–Family Olympics sign ups will be at 1 p.m. at Jensen Park.

–Horseshoe tournament sign ups will be at 1 p.m. at Jensen Park.

–Family Olympics will begin at 2 p.m. at Jensen Park.

–Horseshoe tournament will begin at 2 p.m. at Jensen Park.

–Donut eating competition will begin at 3 p.m. at Jensen Park.

–An awards ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. at Jensen Park.

–Live music featuring Diamond Trio will take be from 5-9 p.m. at Jensen Park.

–Veterans flag lowering ceremony will take place at 9 p.m. at Jensen Park.

–Raising of the giant American flag and a live rendition of the National Anthem by Korri Corbin-Von Seggeren will take place at 9:30 p.m. at Jensen Park.

–Fireworks will begin at dark at Jensen Park.

Diamond said those interested in joining in the tri-tip cook-off, pie competition or the Freedom Light Parade can contact her at 530-330-9194.

For more information, visit the Willows 4th of July Facebook page.

Orland’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration

Trish Saint-Evens, chairperson of the Orland Historical & Cultural Society’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration, said while there won’t be a parade this year, there will still be many activities at Vinsonhaler Park in Orland for the Fourth of July.

The celebration was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s wonderful, this is a tradition and is just wasn’t the same last year without it,” Saint-Evens said.

She said festivities will include the car show, games, prizes vendors, the announcement of the Citizen of the Year and Organization of the Year and more.

The schedule of events is planned as follows:

–Food concessions and children’s games will open at 11 a.m.

–There will be a welcome, presentation of the colors, Pledge of Allegiance and more at noon.

–The Orland Town Band will perform at 1 p.m.

–The Citizen and the Organization of the Year will be announced at 1:30 p.m.

–The Orland Town Band will recognize veterans and those in the military.

–Games will begin at 2:45 p.m., including: decorated hat contest (children’s and adults); decorated live pet contest; decorated bike contest; junior foot race; sack races (with four age categories); egg toss challenge and more.

Ducky Drop

The Orland Rotary Club is hosting a Ducky Drop event on July 4.

Rotarian Ruby Neumann said they are working to sell 500 duckies at $10 per ticket to raise money for the “Pipeline to Success” field trip – which gives Glenn County high school students the opportunity to visit four out-of-state universities with chaperones.

Neumann said, due to there being a water shortage, the ducks are planned to be dropped into a target zone and once they stop bouncing, the three closest to the bullseye will be the winners and receive prizes.

The Ducky Drop will be able to be viewed over Facebook live on the Orland Rotary Club Facebook page. Neumann said the Ducky Drop will take place after some festivities put on by the Orland Historical & Cultural Society – estimated to be between 2 and 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Elenita’s Mexican Restaurant, 239 W Wood St., Willows; Oscar’s Signs and Sportswear, 730 Fourth St., Orland; or by messaging the Orland Rotary Club Facebook page.