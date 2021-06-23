Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

NCAA seeks solutions after high court loss

Arkansas Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbedded in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's scathing rebuke of the NCAA and its rules were a few suggestions on how college sports can avoid being sued into oblivion. "Legislation would be one option," Kavanaugh wrote in a concurrence to the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling against the NCAA on Monday. "Or colleges and student athletes could potentially engage in collective bargaining [or seek some other negotiated agreement] to provide student athletes a fairer share of the revenues that they generate for their colleges, akin to how professional football and basketball players have negotiated for a share of league revenues."

www.arkansasonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Emmert
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Len Elmore
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#The Supreme Court#The Knight Commission#Intercollegiate Athletics#Congress#Sec#Ap Photo#Prairie View A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
College Football
Related
College SportsKHOU

High court sides with former athletes in dispute with NCAA

In a ruling that could help push changes in college athletics, the Supreme Court on Monday unanimously sided with a group of former college athletes in a dispute with the NCAA over rules limiting certain compensation. The high court ruled that NCAA limits on the education-related benefits that colleges can...
Congress & Courtschatsports.com

Supreme Court Hands The NCAA An Historic Loss

National Collegiate Athletic Association, Supreme Court of the United States, NCAA Division I. Every so often, if you’re lucky, you wake up and the world has completely changed. In 1987, for instance, the world had the great pleasure of watching young people swarm the Berlin Wall and take it down.
College Sportswtvy.com

Paul Finebaum predicts high court ruling bad news for NCAA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Monday that opens the door for college athletes to get compensated. The decision is considered a big blow to the NCAA, which asked the high court to limit any sort of education related perks. The 9-0 unanimous decision sends...
College SportsPosted by
VoiceOfDenton

What the NCAA’s Supreme Court loss means for college sports

Article Originally Published June 24, 2021 2:00 pm by Reed Smith on North Texas Daily. Article Originally Published by Reed Smith on North Texas Daily. With the Supreme Court unanimously ruling against the NCAA on Monday in a landmark antitrust case (NCAA v. Alston), college athletes across the country won a small but important battle.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Questions Podcast: Dissecting the NCAA's court loss

The entire first half of this week's episode is dedicating to discussing the potential ramifications of the Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA concerning the need tobetter compensate student-athletes. This and so much more are discussed in this edition of the Questions Podcast. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald, as well as the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
College Sportskcur.org

Define Patriotism | College Athletes' Compensation

Segment 1, beginning at 1:00: The word "patriotic" is being used by factions with opposing ideologies. A look at how the meaning of patriotism has changed over time. The upcoming Fourth of July holiday will see many expressions of pride in our country. But can people storming the nation's Capitol and those who decry it both call themselves patriots? Listeners join in with their definitions.
Congress & Courtsaseaofblue.com

The Highest Court in the Land

Name – Image – Likeness… NIL as it is called. There are changes happening that will cause huge reactions from fans of NCAA athletics. In a simplified nutshell, the Supreme Court has kicked open the door for NCAA athletes to have some sort of compensation for the use of their name, their image, and their likeness.
College SportsArkansas Online

OPINION | EDITORIAL: More questions remain on NCAA decision

"What would players do to earn their salaries? Play? Or win? In the real world, you are paid what you merit. So what about a school with a 2-10 football team and an 8-24 basketball team? Would players there be paid less? And if they won the championship the next year, would they be paid more? Could the players unionize? If so, could the football players strike for a bigger piece of the pie? Will band members and cheerleaders be eligible for payment, too? Will the NCAA have to create another division in the legal department to handle the Title IX lawsuits that will come from this?"
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

The Supreme Court, NCAA, And Juneteenth

Two days after Juneteenth, a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court rejected the NCAA’s tight limits on athletes’ education-related benefits. The ruling was justice. The timing was poetic justice. Here’s why. Juneteenth. Juneteenth commemorates emancipation of African-American slaves in the United States. “Juneteenth” refers to June 19, 1865. On that day, the...
Congress & CourtsHerald-Dispatch

Editorial: Court ruling helps lesser-known athletes, too

At first glance, the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing college student-athletes to profit from their names, images and their likenesses allows high-profile athletes to sign endorsement contracts and make good money from their athletic endeavors. Maybe, but the decision has another benefit for a Marshall University football player. As...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Star Big Ten Transfer Marcus Carr Down To 4 Programs

After a career-year with the Minnesota Golden Gophers basketball team, point guard Marcus Carr entered the NCAA transfer portal. It’s been a while, but he appears to have narrowed down his list of potential teams. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Carr has narrowed his list down to four...