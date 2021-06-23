NCAA seeks solutions after high court loss
Embedded in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's scathing rebuke of the NCAA and its rules were a few suggestions on how college sports can avoid being sued into oblivion. "Legislation would be one option," Kavanaugh wrote in a concurrence to the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling against the NCAA on Monday. "Or colleges and student athletes could potentially engage in collective bargaining [or seek some other negotiated agreement] to provide student athletes a fairer share of the revenues that they generate for their colleges, akin to how professional football and basketball players have negotiated for a share of league revenues."www.arkansasonline.com