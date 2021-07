Boom. Another one. Arlington (TX) Seguin standout Xavion Brice has announced his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners and is another massive athlete in the 2022 recruiting class. Brice can play quarterback and wide receiver, but he is gaining traction as a legit DB in the DFW Metroplex. Alex Grinch, with depth developed in his DB unit, is continually taking on athletes with tons of upside talent in order to completely apply his defensive philosophy while he is at OU. Brice committed to the Sooners over institutions such as Baylor, Texas, Missouri, and several others.