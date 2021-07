The oldest of six children, Theresa was born in Pomona to Catherine and Richard See and grew up in Whittier and Escondido, CA. After high school, she moved to Portland, OR, where she met and married Bruce Christensen in 1976. They moved to San Diego, where their daughter, Katy, was born in 1978. The family settled in the Santa Maria area in 1979, where their son, Peter, was born in 1983.