Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Analysis: From Game-Changer to Back-Up J&J's COVID Vaccine Struggles in Europe

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 12 days ago

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - At the height of Europe's vaccine supply crisis in March, Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine was touted as a game-changer. But two months into its rollout, the shot has the lowest uptake of all four approved vaccines. Supply problems, safety concerns, improved deliveries of rival...

www.usnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Liese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J J#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid Vaccine Struggles#Reuters#The European Union#J J#Eu#Emergent#Ema#French#European Commission#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthMedscape News

J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise Against Delta Variant

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said late Thursday that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine showed promise against the highly contagious Delta variant in a laboratory study. An analysis of blood from eight patients in the company's phase 3 trial showed that neutralizing antibody activity elicited by the vaccine against the Delta variant, first identified in India, was higher than against the Beta variant, which was first identified in South Africa.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

European regulator approves ramp-up of production for ingredients used in J&J vaccine in Europe

The European Medicines Agency said Friday it has approved a ramp-up of production at a facility operated by Janssen Biologics V.V., which makes ingredients for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its parent Johnson & Johnson . The approval covers a new building, new equipment and other changes to improve process that will allow the company increase capacity and frequency. The site will support the continued supply of the one-shot vaccine in the European Union. J&J shares were up 0.7% Friday and have gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 15%.
Public Healthvidanewspaper.com

100 Million J&J Covid-19 Vaccines May Be Procured From EU By Indian NGO

NEW DELHI — A non-governmental organization, the Association of Healthcare Providers India, is likely to procure 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine from the European Union and administer it into India. “There is allocation of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the EU [European Union] from where...
Public HealthMetro International

J&J explores ways to speed up delivery of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said on Tuesday it was in talks with the Indian government to explore ways to speed up delivery of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The Economic Times newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that the company would no longer undertake local trials for...
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination

Anybody who has had the Pfizer vaccine is being warned over three delayed side effects. Side effects are rare, but if you notice certain symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are three delayed adverse effects to be aware of after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. Pfizer is just one of the vaccines used in the UK, with AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs also available. Pfizer has become massively common among under-30s though, due to the risk of blood clots from the AZ jab.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Doctors vaccinated with J&J seek boosters of other brands, due to Delta COVID-19 variant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors who got Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine are already getting boosters of Pfizer and Moderna, even though it is not officially recommended. Those doctors are citing the more contagious Delta variant, also called B.1.617.2, which was initially identified in India, but has since taken root in the U.S., threatening to become the predominant coronavirus variant in the states in coming weeks.
IndustryMetro International

Amid J&J’s supply woes, EU approves new COVID-19 vaccine plant

(Reuters) -Europe’s medicines regulator said on Friday it had approved the production of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine at an additional site in Italy, as it looks to speed up the supply of the shot in the European Union. The approval came after the EU said J&J was expected...
Industrykfgo.com

Denmark continues exclusion of J&J, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danish health authorities said on Friday that COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson would remain excluded from Denmark’s vaccine roll-out following a review of new safety data. “The balance between possible benefit and possible harmful effects is still not favourable, even when we include assumptions in...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
WMDT.com

FDA approves fourth batch of J&J COVID-19 vaccines

BALTIMORE, Md. – Johnson & Johnson is making progress with the production of their single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. The company is now getting more shots out of their Baltimore manufacturing facility, and into arms. Issues with manufacturing problems at the Emergent Biosolutions facility are partly to blame for the delay. More...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Medical & Biotechraps.org

Recon: FDA issues EUA for Roche’s Actemra for severe COVID; EMA signs off on an additional manufacturing site for J&J vaccine

Welcome to Regulatory Reconnaissance, your daily regulatory news and intelligence briefing. FDA authorizes Roche drug for emergency use against severe COVID-19 (Reuters) (FDA) FDA pushes back decisions on AbbVie's Rinvoq sNDAs to further review a failed Pfizer trial (Endpoints) ODAC echoes FDA concern over Incyte PD-1, as Pazdur signals broader...
Public Healthkdal610.com

U.S. to send 3 million J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses to Brazil

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday will ship 3 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil, the country with the second-highest coronavirus death toll in the world, a White House official said on Wednesday. The shipment – part of Washington’s pledge to donate 80...
Travelitresearchbrief.com

Britons with India-made AstraZeneca jabs could face European travel ban

Over 5 million British citizens who have taken the Indian version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are likely to face a travel ban in Europe. Reportedly, these citizens might have to go through testing and quarantine rules all over again after arriving in the region. For those unaware, the Indian...