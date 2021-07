These days, the closest you can get to buying an Audi Sport Quattro S1 brand new is to buy Europe's S1. Alternatively, you could buy a special edition of the Audi RS6 that is meant to channel some of that 1980s styling. Of course, nothing is quite like the original, but that hasn't stopped numerous companies from making retro-styled cars with modern underpinnings. One such company is e-Legend, a company that has previously created a modern EV based on the Peugeot 504 Coupe. Its latest project is called the EL1, and it's an EV with some serious attitude and a very blocky design that might look familiar.