State sports briefs

In addition to Coach Maile, another “their loss is our gain” addition from Utah State— Defensive Back, Jared Reed. High School: Central Catholic HS, Portland, Oregon. Jared comes to the Broncos as a senior, having weaved a windy trail in getting here. After earning honorable mention all-conference honors and winning back to back state championships in high school, Jared began his college career at Portland State University. He redshirted in 2017 and then got on the field to contribute in 10 games of the 2018 season. His best performance came against Nevada, where he had four tackles. Jared’s sophomore season in 2019 was spent sitting out for a year at Utah State, due to NCAA transfer rules. After a slow start due to COVID, Jared ended up playing in six games for the Aggies, starting two of them. He had 18 tackles, a sack, and a pass breakup. After transferring to Boise State this offseason, he is already on campus.