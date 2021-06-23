Cancel
State sports briefs

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman made an addition to his support staff Tuesday. Musselman named Mike Ekanem the program's director of player development. Ekanem previously worked under Musselman at Nevada as the Wolf Pack's multimedia specialist in 2018-19 and spent the past two seasons as director of scouting at Texas A&M.

