SPRINGDALE -- The bottom of the Arkansas Travelers' batting order made things unpleasant for a pitcher who made his Northwest Arkansas debut Tuesday night. David Masters, Connor Kopach and Connor Lien combined for five of the Travs' first nine hits and drove in the necessary runs for their team to take a 4-2 victory over the Naturals in the first of a six-game series between the in-state rivals at Arvest Ballpark.