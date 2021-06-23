Cancel
Rains County, TX

National Farmers Union Formed in Rains County

countylinemagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 28, 1902, the forerunner of the National Farmers Union was created in Rains County. From small charter groups in Smyrna, Point and Emory, the national federation of state farmer organizations has grown to include 200,000 family farms today and is based in Washington, DC. Newt Gresham and nine other men founded the original Farmers Educational and Cooperative Union of America. Gresham wanted to emphasize economic cooperation and avoid the involvement in partisan politics that he believed had destroyed earlier farm organizations.

www.countylinemagazine.com
