Rivalries: Daniel Weichel

Alexander Volkov has at least one more bridge to cross before he can consider himself the No. 1 contender for the undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight crown. The former Bellator MMA and M-1 Global champion will face the undefeated Ciryl Gane in the UFC Fight Night 190 headliner on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, as they jockey for position in a division still breathlessly awaiting the arrival of Jon Jones. Volkov enters the cage on the strength of back-to-back victories. The 32-year-old Strela Team representative last appeared at UFC Fight Night 184 on Feb. 6, when he wrecked Alistair Overeem with punches 2:06 into the second round of their marquee matchup. “Drago” has delivered 25 of his 33 professional victories by knockout, technical knockout or submission.