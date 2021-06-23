Rivalries: Daniel Weichel
Daniel Weichel’s career has featured far more ups than downs, but the aging 52-fight veteran now more than ever finds himself in desperate need of a victory. The former M-1 Global champion and two-time Bellator MMA title challenger will face the undefeated Keoni Diggs in a Bellator 261 featherweight feature on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Weichel, 36, has lost three times over his past four appearances, putting him at risk of drifting toward irrelevance. A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt with a proven track record, he sports 27 finishes among his 40 career wins, 22 of them by submission.www.sherdog.com