Expert Survey 2021: Audit Management Software Market is Going to Boom With IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Protiviti

The Europe e-Invoicing market is expected to reach US$ 4,217.6 Mn by 2027 from US$ 1,241.7 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027. The "Europe E-Invoicing Market" is growing with the rising adoption of these solutions in segments such as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C), and business-to-government. E-Invoicing refers to the electronic generation of invoice as well as exchange of this e-invoice between buyers and suppliers. Various countries define e-Invoicing differently as per the regulations and nature of businesses prevalent in these countries. The e-Invoicing market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Further, the market based on end user is segmented into B2B, B2C, and others.