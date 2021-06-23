Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Bukayo Saka heading into Euro 2020 knockout stages with confidence

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9ysB_0acj8xj400
Bukayo Saka (PA Wire)

Bukayo Saka will take confidence from his “fun” performance against the Czech Republic after the England winger starred in a narrow win.

The Three Lions advanced into the last 16 of the European Championship in top spot after Raheem Sterling’s early header earned them 1-0 Wembley win.

Saka, 19, was named star of the match by UEFA after a fine showing in what was his debut appearance in a tournament game for England.

The Arsenal forward will now be aiming to keep his place as Gareth Southgate’s men look to tackle the knockout stages, with Saka admitting his display against the Czechs is something to build on.

“The performance does give me confidence,” he said.

“Most importantly gives the team confidence. That’s our third clean sheet and of course we scored a goal tonight and could have scored more, played some good football.

“For myself I take a lot of confidence from the performance and I think the team will as well.”

England were already assured of qualification before they kicked off on Tuesday night but the win saw them progress as winners of Group D.

Asked what instructions were given by Southgate ahead of the game, Saka added: “To play, have fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhpRg_0acj8xj400
Bukayo Saka (right) (PA Wire)

“Play with freedom and express yourself. We had already qualified so there was no pressure on us. Just have fun out there and that’s what I tried to do.”

The reward for topping the group is a Wembley date against the runner-up of Group F, with Saka confident home advantage can play a part.

“I think it’s vital,” he said.

“We know the stadium. We have played here many times and won here many times.

“Now we have our fans back it will be a real push for us and give us a lot of confidence whoever we come up against.

“The objective was to top the group and qualify, and we have done that. That’s job done. Now it’s onto the next round.

“Of course it is going to be much harder teams but we can take a lot of confidence having not conceded a single goal and having played really well in this last game, playing some good attacking football.

“Going into the next game, whoever we come up against, we go into it with real confidence, especially with it being at Wembley as well with our fans.”

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Raheem Sterling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wembley#Arsenal#Czechs#Group D#Group F
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Euro 2020 Knockout Stage Bracket: Matchups, Times for Last 16

The knockout stage at Euro 2020 is set, with a lopsided bracket and a series of high-profile matchups in the round of 16 headlining the elimination phase of the competition. Germany and Portugal ultimately prevailed after a pair of 2-2 draws to secure the final berths in the knockout stage, avoiding the fate of the eight nations who didn't make it through: Turkey, Finland, Russia, North Macedonia, Scotland, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.
SoccerBoston Globe

Belgium, Denmark win, advance to Euro 2020 knockout stage

Belgium, the world’s top-ranked team, beat Finland 2-0 on Monday to finish in first place in Group B and join Italy and the Netherlands in qualifying with maximum points. Finland finished in third place in its first appearance at a major tournament, nipped by Denmark after its 4-1 victory over Russia in Copenhagen. Belgium’s second goal, scored by Romelu Lukaku in the 81st minute for his third at Euro 2020, could prove significant because it left the Finns as the worst third-place team in the three completed groups. They have only a small chance of qualifying as one of four best third-place finishers. In the other Group B games, Joakim Maehle’s 82nd-minute goal put some extra gloss on a 4-1 win over Russia that gave Denmark second place in Group B and an automatic spot in the round of 16. After Mikkel Damsgaard put Denmark ahead in the 38th minute with a looping shot from outside the area, Yussuf Poulsen made it 2-0 in the 59th by pouncing on a massive defensive error. Roman Zobnin tried to play a back pass to his goalkeeper but instead gave the ball straight to the Denmark forward, who could put it into an empty net ... Memphis Depay scored one, he set up Georginio Wijnaldum for the next two, and the Netherlands made it three out of three. The Dutch team completed the group stage at the European Championship with a 3-0 victory over North Macedonia on Monday, the second team at the tournament after Italy to win all three of its opening matches ... A chaotic 15-minute span for Christoph Baumgartner gave Austria the win they wanted and the advancement they craved. The midfielder was involved in a clash of heads early in the first half, then scored the only goal in Austria’s 1-0 victory over Ukraine at the European Championship on Monday.
Soccerabc17news.com

Euro 2020: Fairytale comes true as Denmark grabs place in knockout stages

In a campaign overshadowed by the health of Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game, the Danish national team delivered a pulsating performance against Russia to secure an unlikely place in the tournament’s knockout stages. Having lost their opening two games, Denmark thumped Russia...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Scotland will qualify for Euro 2020 knockout stage if they beat Croatia

Scotland will definitely qualify for the Euro 2020 knockout stage if they beat Croatia after Monday’s results went their way. Steve Clarke’s side were handed an even greater incentive to beat the World Cup runners-up at Hampden after groups B and C both ended with the third-placed teams on three points.
Soccerchatsports.com

Euro 2020 Bracket: Final Group Results, Qualified Teams for Knockout Stage

What a final day of group stage matches at the Euros. With Groups E and F in the books, the tournament now moves to the knockout stage, starting with the Round of 16 and some tasty matchups to boot. Below, we'll break down the final standings, the upcoming matchups and an overview of the remaining contenders.
Premier Leaguewcn247.com

19-year-old Bukayo Saka stands tall for England at Euro 2020

LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka was put on the field to turn possession into penetration and to create chances for an England team that had scored only one goal in two matches at the European Championship. He did all that and more but he still came up short in one particular area. Raheem Sterling scored the only goal in England’s 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic by heading in a cross from Jack Grealish that flew just over the jumping Saka’s own head. The 19-year-old midfielder says “I almost got there but I’m just not quite tall enough.”
SoccerESPN

Euro 2020: Spain into knockout stage with dominant win vs. Slovakia

Spain cruised into the knockout stage at Euro 2020 with a comfortable 5-0 win over Slovakia in Seville on Wednesday. An unfortunate Martin Dubravka own goal set the 2010 world champions on their way before further goals from Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres and another own goal from Juraj Kucka completed the lopsided scoreline.
UEFA90min.com

Bukayo Saka justifies surprise selection with superb display against Czech Republic

When news broke that Bukayo Saka would be starting England's final Euro 2020 group game, reaction on social media was mixed. For some, his selection represented the culmination of a superb club season for Arsenal. A campaign in which Saka, aged just 19, had come up trumps for his side in so many crucial moments while senior, higher earning players, failed to produce.
UEFAreviewjournal.com

Soccer bettors flock to Euro as knockout stage begins

The Euro 2020 isn’t the World Cup, but it’s just about the next best thing for betting on soccer. The UEFA European Championship enters the knockout stage with the round of 16 starting Saturday. Matches are held in cities throughout Europe; the semifinals and the July 11 final will be held in London.
FIFAThe Independent

Euro 2020: Five talking points as tournament reaches knockout stage

Euro 2020’s last-16 line up was completed on a dramatic evening as three-times winners Germany left it late to secure qualification. With Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo on the verge of breaking yet another record and England bidding to end a 55-year wait for a major trophy, the race to the final at Wembley on July 11 promises further drama.