Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

5 Things You Might Not Know about Lance Palmer

By Brian Knapp
Sherdog
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLance Palmer went from favorite to longshot in a hurry. The two-time Professional Fighters League champion will lock horns with the undefeated Movlid Khaybulaev in a PFL 6 featherweight showcase on Friday at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Palmer, 33, needs a first-round finish in order to clinch the lone remaining playoff spot at 145 pounds outright. He last appeared at PFL 1, where he dropped a three-round unanimous decision to Bubba Jenkins on April 23. The loss was Palmer’s first in more than four years and snapped his career-best 11-fight winning streak.

www.sherdog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Sports
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Jenkins
Person
Lance Palmer
Person
Andre Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State University#Combat#Pfl#St Edward High School#All American#Buckeyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy