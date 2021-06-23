5 Things You Might Not Know about Lance Palmer

Lance Palmer went from favorite to longshot in a hurry. The two-time Professional Fighters League champion will lock horns with the undefeated Movlid Khaybulaev in a PFL 6 featherweight showcase on Friday at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Palmer, 33, needs a first-round finish in order to clinch the lone remaining playoff spot at 145 pounds outright. He last appeared at PFL 1, where he dropped a three-round unanimous decision to Bubba Jenkins on April 23. The loss was Palmer’s first in more than four years and snapped his career-best 11-fight winning streak.