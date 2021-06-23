Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Addicted to isograms

By Curtis Honeycutt Grammar Guy
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you constantly on your phone? Do you bury your face in your Facebook feed? Do you find yourself all atwitter for Twitter? Do you constantly talk about TikTok? Personally, I’m tempted to spend every instant on Instagram. The studies and statistics I found are all over the place, but the average smartphone user spends over two hours per day using social media.

www.wyomingnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Tiktok#Greek#Curtishoneycutt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
ScienceFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Isograms: A letter-perfect diversion

Are you constantly on your phone? Do you bury your face in your Facebook feed? Do you find yourself all atwitter for Twitter? Do you constantly talk about TikTok?. Personally, I'm tempted to spend every instant on Instagram. The studies and statistics I found are all over the place, but...
Observer-Reporter

Smartphone addiction

Dear Annie: My wife and I have been married for 35 years. We've owned iPhones since they came out. She's become quite proficient with using hers to keep up with the news, shop online, etc. The issue I have lately is that she uses the phone throughout the night. She probably wakes up on average five times during the night, and each time, she uses the phone anywhere from five minutes to an hour. I don't suspect "foul play"; she's never secretive or trying to hide her screen from me or anything like that. She's mostly just shopping, reading news and cruising the web. But I've shown her tons of studies, cited articles and discussed time and time again how unhealthy it is, based on modern science and medicine. It also disturbs my sleep. She says that it calms her down -- when every study says that it does the opposite. I would love to break through to her so she could find a healthier alternative and also so we might restore some of our intimacy, as that has been lacking. -- Lonely in Bed.
InternetPosted by
LoneStar 92

Are You Addicted To Social Media?

Are you addicted to Social Media? Doesn't matter which platform: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Tik Tok... A recent study said that people in this country spend 54 days a year on some form of Social Media--that's if they were on it around the clock. Think about that. That's about 15% of the year attached to our phones scrolling a feed looking at other people's posts about life and their happenings and escapades. Are you one that's addicted? Or are you one that does this and doesn't want to ADMIT that you're addicted?
HealthWUSA

Do you suffer from "the best dressed addiction"?

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — According to a recent study by BenefitNews.com, unpaid overtime is on the rise. As people are going back to their jobs, 28% of employees have worked an additional 3-4 more hours per week and during the pandemic the average American worked an extra 5-6 unpaid hours of overtime per week, equaling a staggering 32 extra 8-hour workdays over the last year. In addition to that, Americans left 768 million vacation days on the table, and that was pre-pandemic!
Career Development & Advicepowerofpositivity.com

15 Behaviors That Reveal Someone Is Addicted to Work

Do you enjoy going to work every day? There’s nothing wrong with liking your job, but what if you’re so addicted to work that it’s almost like you’re married to your career?. According to The Balance Careers, the average person in this country works 34. 4 hours each week. However,...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

2 Personality Traits That Indicate High IQ

The personality traits that suggest you have higher intelligence. The personality traits of being open to experience and having stable emotions both indicate a higher IQ, research finds. People who are open to experience are more interested in things that are complex, new and unconventional. Emotional stability is linked to...
Pharmaceuticalsthejointblog.com

Marijuana Addiction: 7 Signs Someone Is Addicted to Weed

Marijuana Addiction: 7 Signs Someone Is Addicted to Weed. There are many benefits of using marijuana and CBD products. But as with any drug, there is still a potential for marijuana misuse and addiction. Data shows that 9% of people who use marijuana will become addicted to it and 30% of people who use it might have some degree of marijuana use disorder.
Books & LiteratureBuffalo News

My View: The addictive joys of reading, writing and thinking

A student recently asked, “What’s your most valuable possession?”. I was taken aback, but only for a moment. “The U.S. Constitution, particularly the First Amendment. It’s supposed to guarantee my freedom of speech, press, religion and assembly. I like to read, write, and occasionally speak, pray and assemble.”. Later I...
Advocacypikecountycourier.com

Changing the Face of Addiction Walk to be held on Aug. 7

“We are Sparta” — the team name evokes the glorious past of the Spartan army’s many battles and victories. Another Spartan army is made up of local residents and their families and friends who have banded together to fight the dark foe of addiction. They will march on Saturday, Aug. 7, and have pledged to not rest until all forms of addiction have been conquered in Sussex County and beyond.
Relationship AdviceSentinel & Enterprise

He’s hung-up on her phone addiction

Dear Annie: My wife and I have been married for 35 years. We’ve owned iPhones since they came out. She has become quite proficient with using hers to keep up with the news, shop online, etc. The issue I have lately is that she uses the phone throughout the night. She probably wakes up on average five times during the night, and each time, she uses the phone anywhere from five minutes to an hour.
GamblingPosted by
newschain

Kate becomes patron of addiction recovery charity

The Duchess of Cambridge has become patron of addiction recovery charity The Forward Trust, Kensington Palace has announced. The charity empowers people to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. Action on Addiction, one of Kate’s first ever patronages, merged with The Forward Trust...
RelationshipsPosted by
Newsweek

Father Finds Body of Bride-to-be Killed in Street by Fiancé Who Wanted Out of Wedding

In a sad turn of events Monday, a man in India was in the process of delivering his daughter's wedding invitations when he happened upon her dead body in the middle of the street. His daughter had left their home to join her fiancé on a shopping trip, according to The Times of India. But the trip would lead to an argument about the upcoming nuptials and ultimately end in the bride-to-be's death.
LifestyleMedical News Today

Is food addiction real?

Food addiction remains a controversial topic in the scientific community. The concept is driven in part by concerns surrounding the increasing rates of obesity in the United States and elsewhere in the world. In this Honest Nutrition feature, we explain what the science says and address the question: Is food addiction real?
Mental HealthMedscape News

Dose-Dependent Effect of 'Internet Addiction' and Sleep Problems

More evidence suggests the severity of internet addiction (IA) is directly related to the severity of sleep problems in youth. Results from a study of more than 4000 adolescent students show IA severity was linked to less sleep and to daytime sleepiness. In addition, boys aged 12-14 years who were addicted to computer games vs social media networking were the most affected.
HealthThe Day

Trauma, not pot, is often the gateway to addiction

I have so much empathy for Jean Church, her nephew and her family after reading Church's letter to the editor: "Wake up: Legalizing marijuana is crazy," which appeared June 30 and in which she wrote marijuana was the gateway drug that led to her nephew's lifelong addiction. But she is...
TV Seriesc21media.net

Amazon takes Therapy and Love Addicts

Amazon Studios in Germany has greenlit thriller The Therapy, adapted from Sebastian Fitzek’s novel of the same name, and a scripted comedy series about twentysomething life. Produced by Ziegler Film, The Therapy follows the fate of a psychiatrist who must once again deal with the loss of his daughter years after her disappearance.
Lafayette, INWLFI.com

Former addict writes book to help others.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Shane Kervin has had a rough go at life. He grew up around drugs, and was molested as a child. For years he's battled drug addiction, jail time, and suicide. But his life began to change when someone else gave him a chance. A man named...

Comments / 0

Community Policy