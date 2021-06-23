Cancel
Fountain Hills, AZ

FHUSD offers update on programs and staff

Fountain Hills Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFountain Hills Unified School District is already deep into preparations for the upcoming school year, with Superintendent Kelly Glass recently putting out a statement bringing local families up to date on everything from new Career and Technical Education (CTE) programming at the high school to dual enrollment/concurrent enrollment opportunities for local students. Glass also addressed several questions district staff have received in recent weeks.

