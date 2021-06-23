Cancel
By The Numbers: Thanh Le

By Brian Knapp
Sherdog
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanh Le has done nothing but reward One Championship’s faith in him. “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 22 graduate signed with the Chatri Sityodtong-fronted company in 2019, raced out to a 3-0 start with his new employer and then challenged for the undisputed featherweight crown. Le struck gold at One Championship “Inside the Matrix” on Oct. 30, as he brought down Martin Nguyen with punches 2:19 into the third round of their co-feature. The win pushed his overall record to 12-2 and enhanced his reputation as one of the sport’s premier lighter-weight finishers.

