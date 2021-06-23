By The Numbers: Thanh Le
Thanh Le has done nothing but reward One Championship’s faith in him. “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 22 graduate signed with the Chatri Sityodtong-fronted company in 2019, raced out to a 3-0 start with his new employer and then challenged for the undisputed featherweight crown. Le struck gold at One Championship “Inside the Matrix” on Oct. 30, as he brought down Martin Nguyen with punches 2:19 into the third round of their co-feature. The win pushed his overall record to 12-2 and enhanced his reputation as one of the sport’s premier lighter-weight finishers.www.sherdog.com