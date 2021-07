Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is back in the gym for the first time since suffering a broken leg at UFC 261 in April. “I’m back in the MMA Gym, It was my first time in this GYMO location. I didn’t have much expectation only to sweat and move a little, but I’m so happy that I was able to do boxing and kickboxing drills, conditioning, and spar with my buddy Tom. I feel amazing on my first day back in the gym because I got to move around even though sometimes It hurts a little. I know I’m moving in the right direction and I can’t wait to get back full time. I’m definitely not taken all this for granted,” he wrote on YouTube.