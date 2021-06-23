Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Stand and Deliver: UFC Fight Night 190

By Ben Duffy
Sherdog
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn some ways, a win is a win and a loss is a loss. But while every fight matters, some feel as if they matter more. In some cases, the reasons are easy to define. Picture the fighter on a losing streak who knows he or she is likely fighting for their job; or conversely, any matchup on Dana White's Contender Series, where two hopefuls know that the brass ring is within their reach if they can win impressively. In other cases, a fight feels especially important for reasons that are harder to quantify, but no less real. Whether it’s the pressure of being a pioneer in MMA from one’s country, or the simple added spice of two fighters who really hate each other’s guts, that fight means just a little more.

www.sherdog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Julia Avila
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Marion Reneau
Person
Aspen Ladd
Person
Sijara Eubanks
Person
Curtis Blaydes
Person
Tanner Boser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand And Deliver#Ufc Fight Night#Combat#Mma#Russian#Frenchman#Tennessean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jon Jones Stuns Bellator Fans In Leaked Video

Jon Jones is currently one of the best fighters in the history of the MMA world and has had 14 successful title defences and cemented his legacy as one of the best ever. Jon Jones’ interesting message to Fedor recently leaked as well. The former UFC light heavyweight is certainly...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires UFC Star After Winning Streak?

UFC President Dana White seems to have let go a couple of fighters-Don Madge and Mirsad Bektic as they were removed from the UFC rankings pool. So it is likely that he have been released from the promotion. Dana White apparently released them. Madge had previously explained that he was...
UFCUSA Today

UFC free fight: Conor McGregor makes quick work of Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor passed the sternest test of his early career rise with flying colors. Making a quick leap up the featherweight ranks, McGregor met battle-tested Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 in September 2014. The brash McGregor played his usual mind games leading up to the fight, and it was evident...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jon Moxley To Return With Fired WWE Stars

AEW star Jon Moxley is currently IWGP United States Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The promotion has recently announced its first event in the United States in over a year which was planned to take place early but go delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jon Moxley will...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scott Coker: Josh Barnett, Junior Dos Santos, Alistair Overeem among those in talks for Fedor Emelianenko

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – When Bellator announced Fedor Emelianenko’s return Friday morning, a lot of hands went up according to promotion president Scott Coker. While the announcement revealed Emelianenko (39-6 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) will fight Oct. 23 at VTB Arena in Moscow, the opponent has still not been decided. Following Bellator 261 on Friday, Coker was pressed on potential matchmaking options and revealed a few of the names he’s been talking to in recent days.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star Claims He ‘Killed’ Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Emelianenko recently revealed that he will be returning to the world of MMA. Fabricio Werdum is one of the fighters who has started actively calling out Fedor for a fight against him. It seems the trend of legendary people returning to a sport is not just limited to the world of professional wrestling.
UFCUSA Today

Renato Moicano intends to show his 'best version' at UFC Fight Night 190

LAS VEGAS – Renato Moicano is keen to begin his run in the lightweight division. After splitting his first two results since moving up to 155 pounds in March 2020, Moicano (14-4-1 MMA, 6-4 UFC) will look to start some momentum at UFC Fight Night 190 on Saturday when he meets Jai Herbert (10-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) at the UFC Apex. The card streams on ESPN+.
UFCnewsbrig.com

Stephen Thompson picks the winner of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3

Stephen Thompson has picked the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264. ‘Wonderboy’ suggested that it’s tough to predict a winner in this matchup. He added, however, that he’d pick McGregor to win at the PPV. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are currently 1-1 in their...
UFCSherdog

Opinion: Dana White, Lookin' For The Wrong Fights

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed below are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Sherdog.com, its affiliates and sponsors or its parent company, Evolve Media. * * *. Dana White has always thrived on fights, and no, I'm not talking about the ones...
UFCSherdog

Sherdog Radio UFC Fight Night 190 Recap

Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin. Join Keith and Ben right after the main event as they recap UFC Fight Night 190.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 190 video: Jeremiah Wells brutally KOs Warlley Alves on short notice

Jeremiah Wells made quite the impression in his octagon debut at UFC Fight Night 190 on Saturday. Wells (9-2-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), who came into the fight as a short-notice replacement against a much more experienced name in the promotion in Warlley Alves (14-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC), found a home for a highlight-reel knockout in the second round of the welterweight matchup at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy