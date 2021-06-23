Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Spurs Prospect Watch: Keon Johnson

By Benjamin Bornstein
projectspurs.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs will have plenty of options when it comes time to choose. One of those options could be Tennessee guard Keon Johnson. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard is still fairly raw when it comes to his offense, but makes up for it with his athleticism and explosiveness.

projectspurs.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Spurs Prospect Watch#Nba Draft#Rpg#Spg#Fg#Ortg#Drtg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPounding The Rock

Report: The Spurs have conducted a pre-draft interview with Keon Johnson

The San Antonio Spurs have conducted a pre-draft interview with Tennessee shooting guard Keon Johnson, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. Hughes reports Johnson has also interviewed with the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat. Keon was one of the 353 early entry...
NBANashville Post

UT’s Keon Johnson smashes NBA Combine record

If NBA scouts weren’t impressed with Tennessee Volunteers guard Keon Johnson’s SEC All-Freshman season, they were surely took note with what the 18-year-old did at the NBA Combine. Johnson, who stands 6-foot-5, recorded a 48-inch max vertical jump on Wednesday, breaking Kenny Gregory’s previous Combine record of 45.5 inches in...
NBANBC Sports

Trading up for Keon Johnson a risk worth taking for Wizards

Wingspan: 6-7 2020/21 stats: 27 G, 11.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.1 spg, 0.4 bpg, 44.9 FG% (4.1/9.1), 27.1 3PT% (0.5/1.8), 70.3 FT%. Projections: NBC Sports Washington 8th, Ringer 6th, NBADraft.net 9th, Bleacher Report 10th. 5 things to know:. - Johnson is a special athlete. He has an explosive...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Under Pressure

Keon Johnson In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

19 year old 6’5, 186 pound guard out of Tennessee. Averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 44.9% fg, 27.1% 3, 70.3% ft. What immediately stands out while watching Keon Johnson is that he is far and away one of the best athletes in this. He is an extremely bouncy two guard whose head is often hanging around the rim while going for electric dunks. The potential he has as an open floor player is elite with his incredible quickness both with and without the ball as well as his ability to get up for alley-oops. He also has some crazy hangtime as well and an ability to contort his body to make tough finishes that is really special, there are plays where he looks like Ja Morant with some of those insane finishes. There is a good mix of creative finishes with finishes that he just goes into someone and uses his physicality to create contact, getting to the line at a high rate. I really think he has a lot of potential as an attacker with his handle constantly growing and him having such a great burst to blow by nearly every defender. That is probably his best day 1 ability on the offensive side of the ball but there are also some really nice translatable skills that he can bring to the game. His post ability is something I am in love with as he can take advantage of smaller players with really impressive footwork including great spin moves and pivots mixed with an impressive ability to rise over players and hit tough post fades or floaters. Overall his mid range shooting is pretty solid as that is his bread and butter with his smooth crossovers and his high finish on the shot that he can rise over people with. That is where most of his strengths come as far as an on ball creator but his off ball skillset is really nice too and that is something I will always value. He is a very smart cutter who uses that explosive athleticism to finish over defenders and get to the line. I also really like when he runs curls as he can get some separation and a head of steam to the hoop or stop on a dime to rise for a mid range. His playmaking is something that was a bit rough at the beginning of the season but it really came along as the season progressed with him having some nice no looks, slip passes, passes to the corners and wings, and an overall pick-n-roll ability that will be huge for him at the next level. His athleticism is also very helpful on the defensive side of the ball where he has the upside to be the best perimeter defender in the class. He plays super hard on the defensive side of the ball as you can frequently see him diving on the floor to get loose balls and hustling back to get crazy chase down blocks on defense, these types of plays are those game changing moments that can really shift the momentum in a game. He is a very fluid athlete who is incredibly quick laterally and with his long wingspan he can give the best player on the other end hell. I am also in love with his ability to guard screens both on and off the ball as he has such a natural feel for how to get around screens. His recovery speed is also great as well so whenever he gets beat that is only for about half a second as he gets right back in the play. He also has good defensive versatility as he has the size and speed to guard 1-3 but can also switch onto bigger players as he plays way above that 186 pound frame. He consistently closes out and makes things tough for shooters as he has really good timing on when to jump so he can get his hands on shots and just that never give up on a play mentality mixed with his crazy closeout speed he has many impactful closeouts every game. His off ball defense while having come lapses in there is overall very solid as well because he has a very good understanding of when to rotate and where to be in the right spot for help defense. Johnson is a real defensive playmaker as well as his anticipation and fantastic hands allow him to rack up steals and blocks. He does a good job of being active on the boards and has a really good understanding of where to be for offensive rebounds. Overall he is a high effort and IQ player who is fantastic on the defensive side of the ball with good promise on offense.
NBANBC Washington

5 NBA Draft Combine Takeaways: Keon Johnson, Scottie Barnes Stand Out

5 NBA Draft combine takeaways: Johnson, Barnes stand out originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 2021 NBA Combine brought droves of new information about draft prospects through anthropometric measurements, drills, scrimmages and interviews both with teams and the media. Here are five observations from the 2021 NBA Combine, including what we learned about the Wizards' plans...
Posted by
FlurrySports

Keon Johnson NBA Draft Profile, Stats, Highlights and Projection

The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 29th in Brooklyn. As that date continues to draw closer, the hype surrounding the incoming rookie class will only intensify. Draft night always marks an evening of newfound hope for the future. Franchise goals can range from rounding out a contending roster to drafting a cornerstone player for the future. Among the highly-touted prospects in this year’s NBA Draft is guard Keon Johnson out of Tennessee.
NBANBC Sports

Report: Draft prospect Johnson plans to work out for Warriors

With two lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Warriors are looking at a wide array of prospects right now. That includes perhaps the best athlete in this year's draft. KRON4's Jason Dumas reported Tuesday that Tennessee's Keon Johnson plans to workout for the Warriors in less than two weeks on July 16.
NBA247Sports

ESPN: Keon Johnson creating 'widest range of opinions' from NBA teams

Keon Johnson is the prospect that draws “the widest range of opinions” from NBA teams as the NBA Draft looms later this month, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. “Some trusted talent evaluators say their teams group him in the second tier of elite prospects,” Givony wrote of the one-and-done five-star former Tennessee guard, “that is said to consist of (Jalen) Suggs, (Jonathan) Kuminga and (Scottie) Barnes (after the top tier of Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley).”
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 stars the Lakers could realistically acquire this offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers are in dire need of adding a third star during the 2021 NBA offseason. After winning the 2020 NBA Finals in the Orlando bubble, the Los Angeles Lakers fell out in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs only a postseason later. A shortened offseason...
NBAairalamo.com

San Antonio Spurs fans are roasting Kawhi Leonard yet again

The former San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is once again at the center of untimely injury issues and controversy. Much like with the Spurs, it likely will end in a late playoff collapse followed by an uncertain summer. The Phoenix Suns completed an ugly 84-80 win at the Staples...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Five SF Giants prospects fans need to watch at the Arizona Complex League

Minor league baseball has been in full swing for some time but the SF Giants final affiliate to start its 2021 season will begin on Monday. The Giants will have two rookie ball teams competing at the Arizona Complex League (ACL), which was known as the AZL (Arizona Rookie League) before this year. Full rosters have not yet been posted on their websites, but the ACL Giants Black and ACL Giants Orange will both feature rosters with 25+ players facing off against other organization’s rookie ball talent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy